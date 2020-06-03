Pope Condemns Racism and Violence in US, Calls for National Reconciliation
Pope Francis speaks during his weekly general audience after giving a message to people of the United States, honouring George Floyd and saying "no one can turn a blind eye to racism", in this still image taken from video at the Vatican, June 3, 2020. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis broke his silence on the unrest in the United States on Wednesday, saying no one can "turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion" but condemning violence as "self-destructive and self-defeating."
Francis, who dedicated the entire English-language section of his weekly audience to the US situation, implored God for national reconciliation and peace. He called the death of George Floyd tragic, and said he was praying for him and all those who had been killed as a result of the "sin of racism".