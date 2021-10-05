CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#Coronavirus#Bollywood#Lakhimpur
Home » News » World » Pope Francis Expressed Sorrow About French Clergy Abuse Report, Says Vatican
1-MIN READ

Pope Francis Expressed Sorrow About French Clergy Abuse Report, Says Vatican

Pope Francis "learned with sorrow" about the content of an investigation into sexual abuse in the French Catholic Church. (File photo: AP)

Pope Francis "learned with sorrow" about the content of an investigation into sexual abuse in the French Catholic Church. (File photo: AP)

French clergy have sexually abused more than 200,000 children over the past 70 years, a major investigation released on Tuesday found.

Pope Francis “learned with sorrow" about the content of an investigation into sexual abuse in the French Catholic Church, a Vatican statement said on Tuesday. “First of all his thoughts go to the victims, with great sorrow, for their wounds," the statement said, adding that the pope also felt gratitude for the courage they had shown in denouncing what they had been through.

“(His thoughts go to) the Church of France, so that, in the awareness of this terrible reality … it may embark on a path of redemption," the statement added.

French clergy have sexually abused more than 200,000 children over the past 70 years, a major investigation released on Tuesday found. Its authors accused the Catholic Church of turning a blind eye for too long.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 05, 2021, 18:36 IST