Pope Francis Faces Flak for Calling Chechens, Buryat Troops in Russian Army ‘Cruellest’

Russia criticised Pope Francis after he said that minority groups who were part of the Russian army behaved worse than others during its ‘military operation’ in Ukraine, news agency BBC reported citing his interview with a Jesuit magazine, America.

Pope Francis said that the Chechens and Buryats were the “cruellest” troops. He further added the Holodomor famine which the Ukraine witnessed in 1930s was a genocide.

The famine led to the deaths of four million Ukrainians and it occurred due to collectivisation of farms under Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

Russia reacted to Pope Francis’ comments and said the remarks were a “perversion” and said all the national groups were part of a single family.

The Pope’s remarks came when he was questioned by the magazine regarding his apparent reluctance to directly condemn Russia for the war. He said he received information about the “cruelty” exacted by the troops.

“Generally, the cruellest are perhaps those who are of Russia but are not of the Russian tradition, such as the Chechens, the Buryats and so on,” the Pope was quoted as saying.

He further added that it is “the Russian state” that “invaded”.

Chechens are an ethnic group who hail from Chechnya, in the south-west of Russia and are predominantly Muslim.

Buryats are a Mongol ethnic group who are indigenous to eastern Siberia and follow Buddhist and shamanic belief systems, the BBC said.

Russia’s majority religion is Orthodox Christianity and the nation is home to many republics who represent distinct ethnic and religious identities.

The Pope pointed out that he spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the phone on several occasions and also made contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin via the ambassador to the Holy See.

The Pope was also asked why he has not been direct in his criticism of Putin, to which Pope Francis said that he does not specify in order to avoid offending and rather choose to condemn.

“It is not necessary that I put a name and surname,” Francis was quoted as saying. He said people are aware of his stance.

“This is no longer Russophobia, it’s a perversion on a level I can’t even name,” Maria Zakharova, the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson said, according to state-run news agencies.

“We are one family with Buryats, Chechens and other representatives of our multinational and multi-confessional country,” she further added in a separate statement shared on Telegram.

