English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pope Francis Says Abortion is Like Hiring a 'Contract Killer' to Solve a Problem
Pope Francis said in an address to worshippers in the Vatican that interrupting a pregnancy is like eliminating someone.
File photo of Pope Francis. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Vatican City: Pope Francis on Wednesday compared having an abortion to hiring a "contract killer".
"Interrupting a pregnancy is like eliminating someone," Francis said in an address to worshippers in the Vatican."Getting rid of a human being is like resorting to a contract killer to solve a problem," he added.
"Is it just to resort to a contract killer to solve a problem?" His comments departed from the prepared text for his homily delivered during his weekly audience on Saint Peter's Square.
In his address, the Argentine pontiff complained of a "depreciation of human life".
He cited wars, exploitation and what he called a culture of wastefulness, as well as abortion."How can an act that suppresses innocent life be therapeutic, civil or even human?" he asked.
Francis this year opposed a bill that would have legalized abortion in Argentina.
In August a lay campaign group said thousands of Argentine Catholics had renounced their membership of the church to protest against his opposition to the bill.
"Interrupting a pregnancy is like eliminating someone," Francis said in an address to worshippers in the Vatican."Getting rid of a human being is like resorting to a contract killer to solve a problem," he added.
"Is it just to resort to a contract killer to solve a problem?" His comments departed from the prepared text for his homily delivered during his weekly audience on Saint Peter's Square.
In his address, the Argentine pontiff complained of a "depreciation of human life".
He cited wars, exploitation and what he called a culture of wastefulness, as well as abortion."How can an act that suppresses innocent life be therapeutic, civil or even human?" he asked.
Francis this year opposed a bill that would have legalized abortion in Argentina.
In August a lay campaign group said thousands of Argentine Catholics had renounced their membership of the church to protest against his opposition to the bill.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Live TV
Recommended For You
- CoA Discusses Communication Issues and Australia Tour With Team Management
- Imran Khan on Vikas Bahl: Everyone in the Industry Knew About Him
- Rishi Kapoor Reveals the Real Reason Behind His Sudden Grey Hair
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 24 Written Updates: Surprise Mid-Week Eviction Leaves Contestants in Despair
- This School In Odisha Has Been Operating From A Hut for the Past Fifteen Years
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...