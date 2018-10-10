GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pope Francis Says Abortion is Like Hiring a 'Contract Killer' to Solve a Problem

Pope Francis said in an address to worshippers in the Vatican that interrupting a pregnancy is like eliminating someone.

AFP

Updated:October 10, 2018, 4:23 PM IST
Pope Francis Says Abortion is Like Hiring a 'Contract Killer' to Solve a Problem
File photo of Pope Francis. (Image: AP)
Vatican City: Pope Francis on Wednesday compared having an abortion to hiring a "contract killer".

"Interrupting a pregnancy is like eliminating someone," Francis said in an address to worshippers in the Vatican."Getting rid of a human being is like resorting to a contract killer to solve a problem," he added.

"Is it just to resort to a contract killer to solve a problem?" His comments departed from the prepared text for his homily delivered during his weekly audience on Saint Peter's Square.

In his address, the Argentine pontiff complained of a "depreciation of human life".

He cited wars, exploitation and what he called a culture of wastefulness, as well as abortion."How can an act that suppresses innocent life be therapeutic, civil or even human?" he asked.

Francis this year opposed a bill that would have legalized abortion in Argentina.

In August a lay campaign group said thousands of Argentine Catholics had renounced their membership of the church to protest against his opposition to the bill.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
