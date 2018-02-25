English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pope Says Syria Being 'Martyred', Urges Humanitarian Aid for Ghouta District
"All this is inhuman," Francis told tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square for his weekly blessing.
File photo of Pope Francis. (REUTERS)
Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday said Syria was being "martyred" by continued attacks killing civilians in the eastern Ghouta district, calling for an immediate end to violence and access to humanitarian aid.
"All this is inhuman," Francis told tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square for his weekly blessing. He spoke hours after the United Nations adopted a resolution demanding a 30-day truce across Syria to allow aid access and medical evacuation.
"In these days my thoughts have often been taken up by the beloved and martyred Syria," he said, noting there had been thousands of civilian victims of violence that had not spared even hospitals.
"You can't fight evil with another evil," he said, asking his listeners to join together in a moment of silent prayer.
Francis called for an immediate end to the violence so food and medicine can get in and the sick and wounded can leave.
Also Watch
"All this is inhuman," Francis told tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square for his weekly blessing. He spoke hours after the United Nations adopted a resolution demanding a 30-day truce across Syria to allow aid access and medical evacuation.
"In these days my thoughts have often been taken up by the beloved and martyred Syria," he said, noting there had been thousands of civilian victims of violence that had not spared even hospitals.
"You can't fight evil with another evil," he said, asking his listeners to join together in a moment of silent prayer.
Francis called for an immediate end to the violence so food and medicine can get in and the sick and wounded can leave.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
- RIP Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood's First Female Superstar
- Virtuosity:The Legendary Sridevi in Her Own Words
- Veteran Actor Sridevi Passes Away at 54 After Cardiac Arrest in Dubai
- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Is The Misogyny Served Worth Your Money?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ram Gopal Varma Pens An Open Letter, Says Sridevi Had Been a 'Very Unhappy Woman'
- Virat Kohli Was Little Over the Top in SA But Growing: Steve Waugh
- Heroes May Turn Stereotypical in Bollywood, Not Actors: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- Force India to Have New Name Ahead of 2018 Formula 1 Season
- [In Pics] Google Android Oreo Go Edition Smartphones at MWC 2018: Nokia 1 And LAVA Z50