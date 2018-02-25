GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Pope Says Syria Being 'Martyred', Urges Humanitarian Aid for Ghouta District

"All this is inhuman," Francis told tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square for his weekly blessing.

Reuters

Updated:February 25, 2018, 6:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pope Says Syria Being 'Martyred', Urges Humanitarian Aid for Ghouta District
File photo of Pope Francis. (REUTERS)
Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday said Syria was being "martyred" by continued attacks killing civilians in the eastern Ghouta district, calling for an immediate end to violence and access to humanitarian aid.

"All this is inhuman," Francis told tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square for his weekly blessing. He spoke hours after the United Nations adopted a resolution demanding a 30-day truce across Syria to allow aid access and medical evacuation.

"In these days my thoughts have often been taken up by the beloved and martyred Syria," he said, noting there had been thousands of civilian victims of violence that had not spared even hospitals.

"You can't fight evil with another evil," he said, asking his listeners to join together in a moment of silent prayer.

Francis called for an immediate end to the violence so food and medicine can get in and the sick and wounded can leave.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES