Pope Francis to Deliver Sunday Prayer by Live-stream Over Coronavirus Fears

The Vatican said Pope Francis will deliver Sunday's Angelus Prayer by live-stream instead of in person from his window overlooking Saint Peter's Square out of concern over the new coronavirus.

"The prayer will be broadcast via live-stream by Vatican News and on screens in Saint Peter's Square," the Vatican said in a statement.

The Vatican had promised to review the 83-year-old pontiff's schedule "to avoid the dissemination" of the new COVID-19 disease.

The Argentine-born pope has been out of action for more than a week with a cold.

He suffered two coughing fits during last Sunday's prayer service and announced that he was pulling out of an annual spiritual retreat south of Rome to stay at home and get well.

The Vatican said the live-stream will be recorded at the library of the Apostolic Palace overlooking the square.

The pope is currently spending most of his time at his Saint Martha's guest house in a separate part of the Vatican.