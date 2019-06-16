Pope Francis Urges Restraint in Gulf of Oman after Tanker Attacks
Pope Francis, during a visit to a city in central Italy, that was severely damaged by a string of earthquakes in 2016, said he was worried by the ramifications of the attacks.
File photo of Pope Francis. (Reuters)
Camerino/Italy: Pope Francis called for restraint and a lowering of tensions in the Middle East on Sunday following attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman that have raised fears of a broader confrontation in the region.
"I invite everyone to use the instruments of diplomacy to resolve the complex problems of the conflicts in the Middle East," he said.
"I renew a heartfelt appeal to the international community to make every possible effort to favour dialogue and peace," he said after saying a Mass for several thousand people.
Washington, already embroiled in a standoff with Iran over its nuclear programme, has blamed Tehran for the attacks. Iran has denied any involvement.
During his one-day visit to Camerino, a university city in Italy's central Marche region, Francis wore a white fire fighter's helmet as he visited the cathedral, which was severely damaged in the quake.
He prayed before a statue of the Madonna whose face was cut in half by falling debris and also visited several families living in temporary, pre-fabricated housing and entered the city's "red zone," which is off-limits because of the risk of more collapses.
