Pope Names 13 New Cardinals, Includes WDC Archbishop Gregory
Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black U.S. prelate to earn the coveted red cap.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: October 25, 2020, 17:09 IST
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black U.S. prelate to earn the coveted red cap.
In a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to faithful standing below in St. Peters Square, Francis said the churchmen would be elevated to a cardinals rank in a ceremony on Nov. 28.
Other new cardinals include an Italian who is the long-time papal preacher at the Vatican and a churchman from Kigali, Rwanda.
