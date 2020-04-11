WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Pope Presides Over Haunting Good Friday Procession Under Covid-19 Lockdown

Pope Francis is flanked by Mons. Guido Marini, right, the Vatican master of liturgical ceremonies, as he leads the Via Crucis – or Way of the Cross – ceremony in St. Peter's Square empty of the faithful amid Italy's ban on gatherings to contain coronavirus spread, at the Vatican, Friday, April 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Pope Francis is flanked by Mons. Guido Marini, right, the Vatican master of liturgical ceremonies, as he leads the Via Crucis – or Way of the Cross – ceremony in St. Peter's Square empty of the faithful amid Italy's ban on gatherings to contain coronavirus spread, at the Vatican, Friday, April 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

During the Good Friday procession, Pope Francis paid tributes to the victims of coronavirus outbreak that has claimed nearly 19,000 lives in surrounding Italy.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 9:05 AM IST
Share this:

Vatican City: Pope Francis entered a torch-lit, but hauntingly empty Saint Peter's Square for a Good Friday procession under a lockdown caused by a coronavirus that has claimed 100,000 lives worldwide.

The Argentine-born pontiff walked up to his podium flanked by five prison inmates from the hard-hit northern Italian city of Padua and five Vatican doctors and nurses.

Their presence was a tribute to the victims of a disease that has officially claimed nearly 19,000 lives in surrounding Italy — a higher toll than in any other country and nearly a fifth of the world's reported total.

The dramatic Way of the Cross ceremony around Rome's sumptuously illuminated Colosseum has taken place every year since 1964, normally with thousands of faithful.

But both the Vatican and Italy have been under a virus-imposed lockdown and the 83-year-old pontiff has been communicating with the world's 1.3 billion Catholics by live-stream.

Earlier, Francis had said that medics and priests who died after becoming infected while looking after COVID-19 victims "gave their lives out of love, like soldiers at the front".

Dozens of priests and at least 100 doctors are believed to have died of the novel coronavirus in Italy.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,565

     

  • Total Confirmed

    7,447

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    642

     

  • Total DEATHS

    239

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 11 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,220,568

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,699,632

    +797

  • Cured/Discharged

    376,330

     

  • Total DEATHS

    102,734

    +50
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres