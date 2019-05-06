Popular Australian DJ Dies Trying to Help Injured Friend During Bali Holiday

Popular Australian DJ Adam Neat has died on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali after reportedly crashing through a glass door while trying to help an injured friend.“It is with great regret that we can confirm Adam Neat was involved in a fatal accident while trying to help a friend who had suffered multiple fractures in Bali on Saturday,” according to a post on his official Facebook page, which has more than 900,000 followers.Neat, who performed as Adam Sky, was based in Singapore and was regularly ranked in the top three Asia-based DJs, according to his website.National broadcaster ABC said Neat, 42, was believed to have severed an artery in his arm when he crashed through a glass door as he rushed to help a female friend who fell from a balcony at the resort where they were staying.