Porn Star Stormy Daniels Releases Sketch of 'Thug' Who Threatened Her Over Trump

Porn star Stormy Daniels released an artist's sketch on Tuesday of a man she claims threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot seven years ago, warning her not to talk about her alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump.Daniels, 39, and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, also offered a USD 100,000 reward for any information about the unidentified man.Daniels, in an interview on ABC's "The View," said she is pursuing legal action against the president because she is tired of being "bullied." "I'm tired of being threatened, intimidating me, and trying to say that you'll ruin my life and take all my money and my house," Daniels said."I'm done being bullied," she said of legal threats from Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is now embroiled in his own troubles with the law. "I'm done," Daniels said.Cohen, Trump's long-time personal lawyer and fixer, is under criminal investigation by the FBI. The nature of the probe has not been revealed.Last week, agents confiscated documents in a raid on Cohen's home, hotel room, office and a safety deposit box. They also seized two cellphones.Some of the documents seized by the FBI reportedly relate to a payment of $130,000 that Cohen admits making to Daniels, who claims she had a one-night stand with Trump in July 2006 in Lake Tahoe.Trump has denied any knowledge of the hush agreement payment to Daniels, which was made just days before the November 2016 presidential election.Asked on "The View" about Trump's denial, Daniels said: "Let me just say I work in the adult business and I'm a better actress than he is."Releasing a sketch of the man Daniels said threatened her in 2011, the adult film actress said his face is "burned in my memory." She said he approached her in a Las Vegas parking lot where she was with her young daughter.This artist's drawing released by attorney Michael Avenatti, purports to show the man that adult film actress Stormy Daniels says threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011 to remain quiet about her alleged affair with US President Donald Trump. (Michael Avenatti via AP)The man told her to "leave Mr. Trump alone," Daniels said, and, pointing to her daughter, added: "That's a beautiful little girl, it'd be a shame if something happened to her Mom." Daniels' lawyer, Avenatti, encouraged anyone with tips about the man's identity to send him an email to IDthethug@gmail.com.The sketch showed a dark-haired man in his 30s or 40s who was between five feet nine inches and six feet tall and "lean but fit." Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said one of the reasons she did not go to the police about the threat at the time was because she had not told her husband about her liason with Trump."I didn't want him to be upset with me," she said. "I was embarrassed to say something." Cohen has threatened Daniels with up to $20 million in damages for breaching the October 2016 non-disclosure agreement.Daniels is challenging the validity of the agreement in court, saying Trump never signed it.Daniels is also suing Cohen for defamation and has sought to force the president to testify under oath.Daniels acknowledged she is making more money from personal appearances since revealing her affair with Trump but said she is not in it for the publicity."It is my chance to defend myself," she said. "If I can inspire or convince a woman who feels that she has been intimidated or bullied, or is too afraid to come forward to an accuser or an attacker, then I'm happy."You absolutely have the right and you should stand up for yourself and you should not be afraid or bullied," she said.