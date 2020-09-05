WORLD

Portland Police Made 'multiple Arrests' Overnight As City Nears 100 Days Of Protests

Portland Police made multiple arrests overnight on Friday as the Oregon city nears 100 days of demonstrations against racism and police brutality.

“Yes, we have made multiple arrests tonight”, a Portland Police spokesman told Reuters in an emailed statement after police had declared a gathering as “unlawful”.

“Officers will continue to make targeted arrests of those who fail to adhere to this order. The gathering at N Lombard St and N Campbell Ave has been declared an unlawful assembly”, police said earlier on Twitter.

  • First Published: September 5, 2020, 3:12 PM IST
