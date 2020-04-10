WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Portugal Set to Extend Coronavirus Lockdown Till May 1 as Cases Rise Above 15,000

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks on a street, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in downtown Lisbon, Portugal April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks on a street, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in downtown Lisbon, Portugal April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Portugal has so far reported 15,472 confirmed cases and 435 fatalities, far below neighbouring Spain's death toll of 15,843, the second highest in the world after Italy.

  • Reuters Lisbon
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 8:18 PM IST
Share this:

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said on Friday he would propose next week extending a national lockdown till May 1 as the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose above 15,000.

Parliament is likely to approve his request. Portugal declared a 15-day state of emergency on March 18 and last week approved its extension by a further 15 days till April 17.

"We have to be very focused on a fight that we haven't fully won yet," Rebelo de Sousa, who was himself in quarantine for two weeks last month despite testing negative for coronavirus, told a news conference. "We cannot let our guard down."

Portugal has so far reported 15,472 confirmed cases and 435 fatalities, far below neighbouring Spain's death toll of 15,843, the second highest in the world after Italy.

Speaking at a morning show on TVI television on Friday, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said: "It would be a wrong signal for the country to lift the state of emergency."

"There is still no light at the end of the tunnel," Costa said. "We have to walk through this tunnel and the more disciplined we are now the faster we will get to the end of it."

Both Costa and Rebelo de Sousa said it was critical that the Portuguese stay home during the usually busy Easter period to avoid contagion.

The government has tightened restrictions further over the Easter holiday period, closing all airports to commercial flights and banning domestic travel from April 9-13.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,039

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,761

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    515

     

  • Total DEATHS

    206

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,168,444

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,632,614

    +28,962

  • Cured/Discharged

    366,587

     

  • Total DEATHS

    97,583

    +1,891
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres