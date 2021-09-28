CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#Bollywood
Home » News » World » Portugal Winding Down Military-led Covid Team After Achieving Vaccine Milestone
1-MIN READ

Portugal Winding Down Military-led Covid Team After Achieving Vaccine Milestone

FILE PHOTO: A person takes a picture in Lisbon downtown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

FILE PHOTO: A person takes a picture in Lisbon downtown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Lisbon, Portugal, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Portuga's vaccination drive e rollout is the most advanced in the world, with 84.88% of the country's 10.3 million people having received shots.

Portugal is winding up its military-led vaccine task force after almost reaching its target of fully inoculating 85% of the population against COVID-19. The task force, led for the past eight months by a senior naval officer from a NATO building near Lisbon, is to be replaced by three teams reporting to the Health Ministry.

Portugal's vaccination drive e rollout is the most advanced in the world, with 84.88% of the country's 10.3 million people having received shots, according to Our World in Data. Portugal is scrapping most of its pandemic restrictions starting Friday.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said many people deserved credit for the country's expeditious vaccine rollout, but he singled out Portugal's acceptance of vaccinations as the prime reason for success. Portugal has no significant anti-vaccination movement and is one of the European Union's leading countries in terms of vaccine uptake for illnesses such as measles and influenza.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:September 28, 2021, 18:24 IST