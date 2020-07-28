Portugal's touristy Madeira island makes masks compulsory in public

LISBON Wearing masks in public at all times will be compulsory on the popular Portuguese island of Madeira from Aug. 1, the local government announced on Tuesday, making it the first region in the country to adopt such measure against COVID-19.

The Madeira island, popular with tourists for its wine and green landscape, has managed to keep its tally of coronavirus cases low since the pandemic started. So far it has only reported 105 infections, with no new cases since Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor