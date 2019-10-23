Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

195/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 133 31 31 18 13
+/- 2014 +12 -06 -02 +01
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

195/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 133 31 18 13
+/- 2014 +12 -06 -02 +01
All Seats
News18 » World
1-min read

Portuguese Doctor Suspended for Negligence after Woman Gives Birth to Faceless Baby

The baby was born on October 7 without a nose, eyes or part of his skull but the deformities were only discovered during his delivery at a hospital in Setubal, about 40 km south of Lisbon.

AFP

Updated:October 23, 2019, 11:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Portuguese Doctor Suspended for Negligence after Woman Gives Birth to Faceless Baby
Representative image

Lisbon: Portugal has suspended an obstetrician suspected of negligence after a baby was born without a face, in a case that has shocked the country.

The baby, Rodrigo, was born on October 7 without a nose, eyes or part of his skull but the deformities were only discovered during his delivery at a hospital in Setubal, about 40 km south of Lisbon.

Portugal's Medical Council unanimously voted on Tuesday to suspend Dr Artur Carvalho from practising for six months. The obstetrician has six other complaints against him, dating back to 2013.

The council opened an investigation after the parents of the deformed baby made a complaint and the birth made headlines.

"There is strong evidence" of the doctor's negligence, which "may lead to a disciplinary sanction", Alexandre Valentim Lourenco, medical council chief for the southern region, told broadcaster RTP.

Given the impact of this case, which "has repercussions on the reputation of doctors" and "to reassure pregnant women", he said the suspension was necessary to evaluate the complaints.

Caravalho had followed the pregnancy of Rodrigo's mother in a private clinic in Setubal where he performed three mandatory ultrasounds but did not report any issues of concern.

The parents were alerted to a possible anomaly of the foetus after they requested a further ultrasound test in the sixth month of the pregnancy. but were reassured by the doctor.

"He explained that sometimes some parts of the face are not visible (on ultrasounds)... when the baby's face is glued to the belly of the mother," said Joana Simao, the mother's sister.

The baby is still at the paediatric wing of the hospital where he was born.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram