'Position Remains Unchanged': EU at Odds with US over Legality of Israeli Settlements on Occupied Palestinian Land
Hours after Washington announced that it no longer considers the Israeli settlements illegal, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that the Euripoean Union's position is 'clear and remains unchanged'.
The Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim in the West Bank. (Image : Reuters)
Brussels: The EU on Monday condemned Israel's policy of building settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, just hours after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington no longer considers them to be illegal.
"The European Union's position on Israeli settlement policy in the occupied Palestinian territory is clear and remains unchanged: all settlement activity is illegal under international law," said EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.
The Israeli settlement policy "erodes the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace," she added. Earlier Pompeo said, "After carefully studying all sides of the legal debate, the United States has concluded that the establishment of Israeli civilian settlements in the West Bank is not, per se, inconsistent with international law." That statement puts the United States at odds with the EU and virtually all countries and UN Security Council resolutions.
"The EU calls on Israel to end all settlement activity, in line with its obligations as an occupying power," Mogherini said in a statement that made no mention of the US policy shift.
Pompeo is due in Brussels on Wednesday for talks with his counterparts in NATO.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It's 3 Idiots Reunion as Mona Singh Joins Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Starrer Laal Singh Chaddha
- Kerala MLA Asked Locals to Gift Him Books, Now He's Donating Them to School Libraries
- Salman Khan Consoles an Overwhelmed Saiee Manjrekar During Dabangg 3 Promotions
- Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck Petition for Release of Snyder Cut Version of Justice League
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review: A Lot of Style And Even More Substance