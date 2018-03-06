Possible Progress Being Made in Talks With North Korea: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that "possible progress" is being made in talks with North Korea after South Korea announced Pyongyang was willing to stop testing nuclear missiles."Possible progress being made in talks with North Korea. For the first time in many years, a serious effort is being made by all parties concerned," Trump tweeted."The World is watching and waiting! May be false hope, but the US is ready to go hard in either direction!" said the US president in his first reaction to the report that North Koreans have told South Korean officials that they are ready to have heart to heart discussion with the US and stop nuclear missile tests in lieu of that.According to reports, South Korean officials have said that North Korea is prepared to give up its nuclear weapons if threats of military action stop, and if its security is guaranteed."We will see what happens!" Trump tweeted responding to a report between South Korean officials and the North Korean leader.