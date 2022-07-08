Post Quitting, Where Will Boris Johnson Stay Now? Taking a Look at Leader's 'Aam Aadmi' Problem

Boris Johnson is now at the end of contentious term as the UK prime minister, but retaining his reputation and finding a political role is not the least of his worries, reports say. According to his biographer Tom Bower, his biggest issue right now is simply deciding where he will live.

Bower told the Guardian that the soon-to-be former PM’s ‘biggest problem’ is his own domestic arrangements. Johnson owns a home in Oxfordshire, which he has since rented out ‘because he thought he wouldn’t need it for many years, and he doesn’t own a home in London’.

Johnson is expected to live in London in some political role, and his wife Carrie lives in Camberwell, but her flat is too small for four people, two of whom are small children, Bower says.

All prime ministers who leave Downing Street unexpectedly must consider these issues, the report states, adding that when David Cameron resigned in 2016, his Notting Hill home was still rented. Cameron, on the other hand, had the benefit of a close friend in Sir Alan Parker, who stepped in to lend Cameron his spare £17 million Holland Park house.

But it is unclear whether such a favour will be extended to Johnson by someone, and if so, in time.

According to a report by Express, Boris and Carrie may choose a larger property in London if they do not return to the flat, as they now have two children. Boris also has family scattered across London and may consider relocating closer to them.

Carrie grew up in South-West London, which could be another option. The family may also choose to relocate to a location that is within commuting distance. Oxford is a possible alternative to London.

Boris previously resided in North Weston, Oxfordshire, in a country home. This area is about two hours’ drive from central London. The Old Farm House is a four-bedroom country property with 2,659 square feet of interior space, the report states.

