CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#T20WorldCup#BiggBoss15#AppleEvent#WeatherUpdates#Bollywood
Home » News » World » Potential Militants Spent More Time Online During Covid Lockdowns, Says UK Deputy PM
1-MIN READ

Potential Militants Spent More Time Online During Covid Lockdowns, Says UK Deputy PM

Britain's deputy PM Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley/Files

Britain's deputy PM Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley/Files

The comment comes as Britain paid tribute to David Amess, the veteran lawmaker stabbed to death while meeting constituency voters.

People vulnerable to radicalisation spent more time online during the COVID lockdowns, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Monday, after a lawmaker was stabbed to death while meeting voters in a church.

The comment comes as Britain on Monday paid tribute to David Amess, the veteran lawmaker stabbed to death while meeting constituency voters, as police questioned a 25-year-old man for the murder which they are treating as a potential terrorism incident.

Amess, 69, was knifed repeatedly at a church on Friday in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London. At the scene, armed police arrested the son of an ex-media adviser to a former prime minister of Somalia, and he remains in custody.

The late lawmaker’s killing shocked colleagues and they will gather at parliament later on Monday where usual business will be replaced by tributes led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

RELATED NEWS

The murder of Amess, the second British lawmaker to be killed in five years, has prompted questions about politicians’ safety and what action should be taken to address the growing problem of online abuse directed at them.

Detectives are quizzing suspect Ali Harbi Ali, a British national, under counter-terrorism laws, looking at a possible motivation linked to Islamist extremism. Officers are also searching a number of properties in and around London.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 18, 2021, 13:42 IST