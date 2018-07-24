GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Power is in Your Hands': Malala Urges Women to Vote in Pakistan Elections

In 2012, Malala was shot in the head, neck and shoulder by a Taliban militant while travelling home from school after writing an anonymous diary about life under the extremists.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2018, 9:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Power is in Your Hands': Malala Urges Women to Vote in Pakistan Elections
File photo of Malala Yousafzai. (Reuters)
London/Islamabad: Nobel Laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday urged the people of Pakistan, especially women, to vote in Wednesday’s general elections.

In a tweet, Malala urged Pakistanis to get up and exercise their right to vote. The 21-year-old Pakistani national, who lives in UK, did not say whether she voted.

In 2012, Malala was shot in the head, neck and shoulder by a Taliban militant while travelling home from school after writing an anonymous diary about life under the extremists.

After recovering from her near-fatal injuries, she and her family relocated to Birmingham, UK. She is studying politics, philosophy and economics at Lady Margaret Hall in Oxford.




Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed its polling staff to ensure proper guidance and assistance to voters, especially to elderly, transgenders and pregnant women on polling day.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling

Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...