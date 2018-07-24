English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Power is in Your Hands': Malala Urges Women to Vote in Pakistan Elections
In 2012, Malala was shot in the head, neck and shoulder by a Taliban militant while travelling home from school after writing an anonymous diary about life under the extremists.
File photo of Malala Yousafzai. (Reuters)
London/Islamabad: Nobel Laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday urged the people of Pakistan, especially women, to vote in Wednesday’s general elections.
In a tweet, Malala urged Pakistanis to get up and exercise their right to vote. The 21-year-old Pakistani national, who lives in UK, did not say whether she voted.
In 2012, Malala was shot in the head, neck and shoulder by a Taliban militant while travelling home from school after writing an anonymous diary about life under the extremists.
After recovering from her near-fatal injuries, she and her family relocated to Birmingham, UK. She is studying politics, philosophy and economics at Lady Margaret Hall in Oxford.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed its polling staff to ensure proper guidance and assistance to voters, especially to elderly, transgenders and pregnant women on polling day.
Also Watch
In a tweet, Malala urged Pakistanis to get up and exercise their right to vote. The 21-year-old Pakistani national, who lives in UK, did not say whether she voted.
In 2012, Malala was shot in the head, neck and shoulder by a Taliban militant while travelling home from school after writing an anonymous diary about life under the extremists.
After recovering from her near-fatal injuries, she and her family relocated to Birmingham, UK. She is studying politics, philosophy and economics at Lady Margaret Hall in Oxford.
The people of Pakistan - especially women - the power is in your hands. Get up, go and vote! Democracy shall win! #Election2018 🇵🇰🗳 pic.twitter.com/LqVRUK9cjO— Malala (@Malala) 24 July 2018
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed its polling staff to ensure proper guidance and assistance to voters, especially to elderly, transgenders and pregnant women on polling day.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Tuesday 24 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Will Think 10 Times Before Hugging Me, Says Yogi Adityanath
-
Sunday 22 July , 2018
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
Monday 23 July , 2018 CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Tuesday 24 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Will Think 10 Times Before Hugging Me, Says Yogi Adityanath
Sunday 22 July , 2018 Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Abhishek Bachchan Hits Out at a 'Fake' Report Claiming He & Wife Aishwarya Had a Fight
- India vs England: Team India Sweats it Out in Training Ahead of Warm-up Tie
- Bharat: Salman Khan's First Look from Ali Abbas Zafar's Film is Out; See It Here
- Actress Shamita Shetty Not Happy with Her BMW 630i GT Service, Complains on Instagram
- Top 10 Most Exciting Smartphones Launched in 2018
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...