'Power of Truth Stronger Than That of Guns': Dalai Lama Lashes Out at China in Christmas Message

Gaya: Tibetans have the power of truth, while China wields the power of guns, said Dalai Lama on Christmas morning on Wednesday.

Speaking at a programme in Bihar’s Gaya, which is considered holy for Tibetans, spiritual leader lashed out at the Chinese government saying, “China today has the biggest population of Buddhists. But they believe that their religion is very scientific. However, we have the power of truth.”

Chinese communists have the power of guns. In the long run, the power of truth is much stronger than the power of guns, he added.

Tibet has been on exile for decades now.

Besides sending a stern message for China, Dalai Lama harped on the importance of living life peacefully. “Human beings, everyone must resolve to be content and happy, and lead peaceful lives. Peace lies in compassion and warm-heartedness and being a social animal, all human beings have compassion by birth,” he said.

Urging people to make use of their brain and analyse the value of material things surrounding them, Dalai Lama said, "Material things are temporary. For example, someone is a billionaire but maybe mentally unhappy. So happiness is peace of mind. Either we believe this religion or that; we all have the potential of being warm-hearted.”

"Today, one human being is killing the other in the name of religion. But they should all note that every religion carries the same message of love. We should all try to promote religious harmony,"he said.

Dalai Lama also advocated for the preservation of Tibetan culture and customs.

In October this year, China said its approval is must for choosing the successor to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, rejecting the US' assertion that the next-in-line to Tibet's exiled leader will be selected by the Tibetan people themselves and not by Beijing.

