Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
'Power of Truth Stronger Than That of Guns': Dalai Lama Lashes Out at China in Christmas Message
Besides sending a stern message for China, Dalai Lama harped on the importance of living life peacefully. Peace lies in compassion and warm-heartedness and being a social animal, all human beings have compassion by birth, he said.
File photo of the Dalai Lama.
Gaya: Tibetans have the power of truth, while China wields the power of guns, said Dalai Lama on Christmas morning on Wednesday.
Speaking at a programme in Bihar’s Gaya, which is considered holy for Tibetans, spiritual leader lashed out at the Chinese government saying, “China today has the biggest population of Buddhists. But they believe that their religion is very scientific. However, we have the power of truth.”
Chinese communists have the power of guns. In the long run, the power of truth is much stronger than the power of guns, he added.
Tibet has been on exile for decades now.
Besides sending a stern message for China, Dalai Lama harped on the importance of living life peacefully. “Human beings, everyone must resolve to be content and happy, and lead peaceful lives. Peace lies in compassion and warm-heartedness and being a social animal, all human beings have compassion by birth,” he said.
Urging people to make use of their brain and analyse the value of material things surrounding them, Dalai Lama said, "Material things are temporary. For example, someone is a billionaire but maybe mentally unhappy. So happiness is peace of mind. Either we believe this religion or that; we all have the potential of being warm-hearted.”
"Today, one human being is killing the other in the name of religion. But they should all note that every religion carries the same message of love. We should all try to promote religious harmony,"he said.
Dalai Lama also advocated for the preservation of Tibetan culture and customs.
In October this year, China said its approval is must for choosing the successor to Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, rejecting the US' assertion that the next-in-line to Tibet's exiled leader will be selected by the Tibetan people themselves and not by Beijing.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Shares Sweet Memories of Christmas Days in Kolkata, Allahabad
- Justin Bieber Announces New Songs, Tour and Docuseries on Christmas Eve
- Ibrahim Ali Khan Plays Hide and Seek with Paparazzi, Watch Video
- Google Pay Stamps Are Back! Collect These 7 Stamps And Win up to Rs 2020
- India a Far Greater Security Risk than Pakistan: PCB Chief Ehsan Mani