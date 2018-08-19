GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Powerful 7.2 Earthquake Strikes Indonesia's Lombok Hours After 6.3 Tremor

A tremor of 6.3 magnitude struck the island, where an earthquake earlier this month killed more than 430 people.

Reuters

Updated:August 19, 2018, 9:28 PM IST
A broken mosque tower is seen after foreign and domestic tourists fled after Sunday's earthquake in Gili Trawangan Island, Indonesia, August 9, 2018. REUTERS
Mataram, Indonesia: A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck in the sea 124 km (75 miles) north-northeast of the holiday island of Lombok, Indonesia, on Sunday at a very shallow depth of 1 km, the United States Geological Survey said.

There was no immediate tsunami alert from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Earlier on Sunday a tremor of 6.3 magnitude struck the island, where an earthquake earlier this month killed more than 430 people.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
