English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Powerful 7.2 Earthquake Strikes Indonesia's Lombok Hours After 6.3 Tremor
A tremor of 6.3 magnitude struck the island, where an earthquake earlier this month killed more than 430 people.
A broken mosque tower is seen after foreign and domestic tourists fled after Sunday's earthquake in Gili Trawangan Island, Indonesia, August 9, 2018. REUTERS
Loading...
Mataram, Indonesia: A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck in the sea 124 km (75 miles) north-northeast of the holiday island of Lombok, Indonesia, on Sunday at a very shallow depth of 1 km, the United States Geological Survey said.
There was no immediate tsunami alert from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
Earlier on Sunday a tremor of 6.3 magnitude struck the island, where an earthquake earlier this month killed more than 430 people.
Also Watch
There was no immediate tsunami alert from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
Earlier on Sunday a tremor of 6.3 magnitude struck the island, where an earthquake earlier this month killed more than 430 people.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Meet The Hero Who Offered His Back To Help Women Board The Boat
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Meet The Hero Who Offered His Back To Help Women Board The Boat
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Not That Milkha: Farhan Akhtar, Twitter School Mamata Govt Over Wrong Photo in Textbook
- #SOSKerala: Searching for Rescue and Relief in Kerala? News18 Can Arrange for Help
- Asian Games: Sushil Kumar's Asiad Dream Comes to an End
- How Hindustan’s Vajpayee Became India’s Prime Minister: In Memoriam by a Millennial
- As Death Toll Reaches 324 in Kerala, Here's How You Can Assist in the Relief Operations
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...