Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China

Jun 18, 2019

At least 13 people were killed and more than 122 injured after China's Sichuan province was hit by two strong earthquakes since Monday night, according to the state media.

The first 6.0 magnitude quake shook Changning County of Yibin City at 10:55 pm on Monday (local time) and according to the China Earthquake Centre (CENC), the second tremor of magnitude 5.3 hit the area on Tuesday morning.

The deaths and injuries were reported from across the province.