World
'Powerful Explosions' Shook Area of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant: IAEA

Last Updated: November 20, 2022, 18:06 IST

Vienna

The news... is extremely disturbing. Explosions occurred at the site of this major nuclear power plant, which is completely unacceptable, Grossi said in a written statement (Reuters)

UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said Sunday that “powerful explosions" occurred at Ukraine’s Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant yesterday evening and this morning, in what appeared to be “renewed shelling" at Europe’s biggest nuclear plant.

“The news… is extremely disturbing. Explosions occurred at the site of this major nuclear power plant, which is completely unacceptable," Grossi said in a written statement, adding that the damage to buildings, systems and equipment recorded so far was not “critical".

first published:November 20, 2022, 18:06 IST
last updated:November 20, 2022, 18:06 IST