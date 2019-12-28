Take the pledge to vote

Christmas 2019
News18 » World
1-min read

Powerful Indian Lobby in US Strengthening Narrative Against Pakistan, Says Imran Khan

The Pakistani Prime Minister asked the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) to make efforts to counter the Indian lobby in the United States.

PTI

Updated:December 28, 2019, 10:19 PM IST
Powerful Indian Lobby in US Strengthening Narrative Against Pakistan, Says Imran Khan
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (Image : AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the "powerful" Indian lobby in America was playing a key role in strengthening India's narrative against Pakistan, which was affecting the US policies for his country.

Speaking at a meeting of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA), Khan said, "India's lobby in America right now is far more powerful than Pakistan's. India's point of view always overshadows that of Pakistan and American policies for Pakistan are affected by that viewpoint."

Khan asked the APPNA to make efforts to counter the Indian lobby in the US. He said the Pakistan government wishes to have an institutional arrangement with APPNA, calling it the most powerful and influential Pakistani group overseas.

Khan said India may launch a false-flag operation in Pakistan-occupied to divert attention from domestic issues.

Khan criticised the Indian government's stringent curbs on people's movement and communication systems in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked following New Delhi's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, revoking the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir.

Khan said the international community and human rights organisations were criticising India for its citizenship law.

According to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, non-Muslim refugees who came to India till December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship.

