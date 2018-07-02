PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's Convoy Attacked in Party Stronghold Lyari

Angry protesters attacked the convoy of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto in the party's traditional stronghold Lyari, leaving two people injured and vehicles damaged, police said.The incident took place on Sunday when Bhutto was campaigning in Baghdadi area of Lyari for upcoming elections, they said, adding that around 100 protesters shouted slogans of "go Bilawal go" and pelted stones at the convoy.A truck and a car were damaged during the violence, officials said, and added that the PPP chairman was unhurt.The PPP has traditionally won from Lyari and Bilawal is contesting from the NA-247 constituency in the July 25 general elections in Pakistan.Bilawal, the only son of slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and grandson of PPP founder Zulfiqar Bhutto, is contesting the general elections for the first time.An eye witness claimed that Bilawal left the area as the protests began.With violent gang wars becoming commonplace, Lyari residents have often accused the party of doing nothing to improve the situation.Party leader Saeed Ghani said two workers were injured in the attack and accused other parties like the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and the Mutthaida Qaumi Movement for the violence.A statement issued in the evening quoted Bilawal Bhutto as saying that he would not be deterred by the violence."Lyari is in my blood. I will go to every nook and corner of the country with my party manifesto. We have to defeat these violent elements; not give in to them. I will not be scared into submission by such forces," the PPP chairman said, according to a spokesperson.