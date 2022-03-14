Pradeep Kumar Rawat Takes Over As India’s Envoy to China

Pradeep Kumar Rawat took over as India’s envoy to China on Monday. He was earlier India’s envoy to Netherlands and takes over Vikram Misri’s role at a time when India and China are working together to sort out a border dispute which began two years ago in the eastern Ladakh region.

The Indian embassy in Beijing tweeted to announce that Rawat assumed the role of the envoy. “H.E. Shri. Pradeep Kumar Rawat, Ambassador of India to the People’s Republic of China assumed charge @EOIBeijing today,” the Indian embassy in China tweeted.

Rawat also served as joint secretary of eastern Asia from 2014 to 2017 and is known to be an expert on China. He also served as the nation’s permanent representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and also served as an ambassador to Indonesia. He has also held several roles representing India at the International Court Of Justice and other global legal institutions.

He previously also worked in several roles in China and Hong Kong between 1992 and 1997. He also served as the first secretary in the Indian mission in Mauritius. His second tenure in Beijing began in 2003 where he was appointed counsellor and also was the deputy chief of mission in 2007.

Rawat returned to Delhi and worked as director (East Asia) in the East Asia division of the Union ministry of external affairs between 2007 and 2009 following which he was on deputation to South Asian University for 10 months.

He served as the joint secretary of eastern Asia at a time when there was a standoff in Doklam between Indian and Chinese armies in 2017. He was also part of the negotiations. An article in Chinese news agency Global Times said despite being critical of China he was essential to the agreement which allowed India pilgrims to go to Kailash Manasarovar Yatra to China-ruled Tibet through the Nathu La Pass in 2015. An article written by Liu Zongyi pointed out that Rawat has been critical of China’s policies but also worked to improve ties between both nations.

