Pregnant Canadian Woman Baffled as Her Indian In-Laws Demand Brand New iPhones

A Canadian woman took to Reddit to seek advice regarding a unique situation where her in-laws have asked her for brand new iPhones despite knowing that she is pregnant.

The woman who goes by the username u/antacidtrip narrated her ordeal on India’s subreddit r/india.

The woman is married to an Indian man and said that his parents were demanding brand new iPhones and how they will find it hard to fulfil that request since the family is not in a good place financially and also faces new expenses due to the pregnancy.

The woman wrote: “Help me understand. I’m Canadian and my husband is Indian. We live in Canada and his family is in India. We will welcome our first baby in a few weeks. His family thinks that because we live in Canada, we must be rich. In reality, we are very frugal and have very little to spare right now with the baby coming. Today his parents asked us to purchase them 2 iPhones as gifts.”

She said she was also shocked to find that her husband wanted to fulfil those wishes despite knowing that they are not in a good financial position currently.

She said she was shocked because he was making the choice despite knowing that he is “taking from his own wife and child during a financially sensitive time.”

The Western nations are in the grips of a recession due to the war in Ukraine and also due to the pandemic.

Many citizens in the West are quitting eating out and saving on miscellaneous expenses as the cost of living crisis bites them.

The woman said she doesn’t want to be insensitive towards Indian culture and asked fellow Redditors if it was normal to ask for a big gift before a childbirth.

The post was met with support for the Canadian woman and criticism was levelled towards the in-laws.

Some Redditors said she should tell her in-laws that the child is the greatest gift that they are going to receive and another Redditor said it could be an ‘upper-class toxic Indian parents’ trait.

Another Redditor suggested sending them refurbished iPhones.

One Redditor said that her husband should have communicated with his parents about his financial situation and urged her not to accede to these demands.

The user said that since Indian parents invest a lot of time and money and even go into debt to secure a future for their children, it sets up unhealthy expectations down the road.

The woman in an update said that she and her husband will send them refurbished Samsung phones.

Read all the Latest News here