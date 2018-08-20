English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Pregnant New Zealand Minister Cycles Her Way to Delivery Ward
Genter, a Green MP and keen cyclist, chose pedal power for Sunday's one kilometre (0.6 mile) journey from her home to Auckland City Hospital for the delivery.
Source: Instagram/Julie Genter
Loading...
Wellington: New Zealand's Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter has taken the cycle of life to a whole new level, biking her way to hospital for the birth of her first child.
Genter, a Green MP and keen cyclist, chose pedal power for Sunday's one kilometre (0.6 mile) journey from her home to Auckland City Hospital for the delivery.
"My partner and I cycled because there wasn't enough room in the car for the support crew... but it also put me in the best possible mood!" she posted on social media alongside a picture of her with her bike.
Genter is 42 weeks pregnant, and said in the post that she was going in to hospital for an induction.
She is not only Women's Minister but Associate Transport Minister in New Zealand's centre-left government, advocating for sustainable travel.
Her Green Party colleagues tweeted that the bicycle trip to the delivery ward was "the most #onbrand thing ever".
A party spokeswoman said the baby had still not arrived by late afternoon Monday.
The impending birth comes just weeks after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern returned to work after having her first child, daughter Neve, in June.
Ardern, who was elected last year, became only the second world leader to give birth while in office after Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto in 1990
Also Watch
Genter, a Green MP and keen cyclist, chose pedal power for Sunday's one kilometre (0.6 mile) journey from her home to Auckland City Hospital for the delivery.
"My partner and I cycled because there wasn't enough room in the car for the support crew... but it also put me in the best possible mood!" she posted on social media alongside a picture of her with her bike.
Genter is 42 weeks pregnant, and said in the post that she was going in to hospital for an induction.
She is not only Women's Minister but Associate Transport Minister in New Zealand's centre-left government, advocating for sustainable travel.
Her Green Party colleagues tweeted that the bicycle trip to the delivery ward was "the most #onbrand thing ever".
A party spokeswoman said the baby had still not arrived by late afternoon Monday.
The impending birth comes just weeks after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern returned to work after having her first child, daughter Neve, in June.
Ardern, who was elected last year, became only the second world leader to give birth while in office after Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto in 1990
Also Watch
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
-
Meet The Hero Who Offered His Back To Help Women Board The Boat
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Meet The Hero Who Offered His Back To Help Women Board The Boat
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Engage with Kids, Visit an Orphanage in Mumbai; See Pics and Videos
- Kerala Floods: SRK, Akshay, Amitabh Lead the Way as Bollywood Chips in With Donations
- The 'Soldier' Who Claimed in Viral Video That Kerala CM isn't Letting Army Help is Fake
- What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
- Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...