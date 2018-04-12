English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pregnant Pakistani Singer Shot Dead for Not Standing Up While Singing
Tariq Jatoi kept badgering Samina Samoon to stand up while singing but when she could not get up due to her pregnancy he shot her dead, police said.
A grab from the footage aired by Pakistan’s Larkano News.
Karachi: A 24-year-old pregnant singer was shot dead at Kanga village in Pakistan's southern Sindh province after she failed to stand up while singing, police said.
Tariq Jatoi kept badgering Samina Samoon to stand up while singing but when she could not get up due to her pregnancy he shot her dead, police said.
She was rushed to a nearby hospital but she succumbed to her injuries, police added.
A video clip of the incident was shared on Twitter by Islamabad-based human rights activist Kapil Dev.
The accused and two of his accomplices have been arrested.
The police said the singer's husband filed a double murder report because of the unborn child.
(With agency inputs)
