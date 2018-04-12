GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pregnant Pakistani Singer Shot Dead for Not Standing Up While Singing

Tariq Jatoi kept badgering Samina Samoon to stand up while singing but when she could not get up due to her pregnancy he shot her dead, police said.

News18.com

Updated:April 12, 2018, 10:46 AM IST
A grab from the footage aired by Pakistan’s Larkano News.
Karachi: A 24-year-old pregnant singer was shot dead at Kanga village in Pakistan's southern Sindh province after she failed to stand up while singing, police said.

Tariq Jatoi kept badgering Samina Samoon to stand up while singing but when she could not get up due to her pregnancy he shot her dead, police said.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital but she succumbed to her injuries, police added.

A video clip of the incident was shared on Twitter by Islamabad-based human rights activist Kapil Dev.



The accused and two of his accomplices have been arrested.

The police said the singer's husband filed a double murder report because of the unborn child.

(With agency inputs)

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
