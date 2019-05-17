Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Pregnant US Teen Lured With Promise of Free Baby Supply Strangulated, Foetus Taken from Womb

The nine-months-pregnant teen went to the accused's home expecting to gather some baby clothes and other donated items, police said.

AFP

Updated:May 17, 2019, 7:27 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pregnant US Teen Lured With Promise of Free Baby Supply Strangulated, Foetus Taken from Womb
Image credit: Reuters
Loading...
Chicago: Police in Chicago charged three people on Thursday in connection with the murder of a pregnant teenager whose unborn baby was taken from her womb after her death.

Police said Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19, was lured to the home of someone she knew on April 23 with the promise of free baby supplies, was instead strangled to death, and her baby extracted from her womb.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her daughter Desiree, 24, have been charged with first degree murder. Piotr Bobak, 40, whom police described as the elder Figueroa's boyfriend, was charged with concealing the murder.

At a news conference, Chicago police chief Eddie Johnson called the crime "disgusting and thoroughly disturbing."

"I can't even pretend to imagine what that family is going through right now. They should be celebrating the birth of a young baby. Instead, they're mourning the loss of the mother and possibly that young child," Johnson said.

Police allegedly discovered Ochoa-Lopez's body hidden in a garbage can while serving a search warrant at Figueroa's home Tuesday night. "Apparently, Miss Ochoa had bought other baby items from Clarissa, so they knew each other," deputy chief Brendan Deenihan said.

On the day of Ochoa-Lopez's disappearance, Figueroa allegedly spoke with her through Facebook. The nine-months-pregnant teen went to Figueroa's home expecting to gather some baby clothes and other donated items, police said.

Authorities allege Figueroa and her daughter Desiree strangled the expectant mother with a coaxial cable and extracted the baby.

Within four hours of when Ochoa-Lopez was last spotted driving on a road by surveillance cameras, the elder Figueroa called emergency services claiming she had delivered a baby that was not breathing.

The child has been hospitalized and reportedly is in serious condition. Police declined to confirm the baby's medical status. Police said their missing person case took a turn when they first learned of the Facebook conversation and interviewed the Figueroas on May 7.

They obtained a search warrant after DNA evidence proved the baby was related to Ochoa-Lopez.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram