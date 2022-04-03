Prepare for Elections, Let People Decide: What Imran Khan Said on Surviving Trust Vote | Top Quotes

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced that he had written to the President to dissolve the national assembly. The announcement comes on the day when the Pakistan National Assembly was underway to vote on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

The Deputy Speaker of the assembly rejected the no-confidence motion against Khan and declared it unconstitutional. “This no-confidence motion is against the constitution. I rule out this no-confidence motion in accordance with the constitution," deputy speaker Asad Qaiser said as the session started.

Minutes later, the Pakistani Prime Minister addressed the nation today and said that re-election should take place and that the nation should be ready for the election.

Here are the top quotes from the Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s address:

- I have written to the President to dissolve the assemblies. There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people to Pakistan to prepare for elections.

- I congratulate every Pakistani on the Speaker’s decision. The no-confidence motion was a foreign conspiracy against us. Pakistan should decide who should govern them.

- The people won’t allow any conspiracy to succeed. The speaker has decided using his constitutional authority. I have sent a letter to the President to dissolve the assembly.

- Being in a democratic society, we should go to the people, let there be elections and let people decide who they want to choose.

- Any conspiracy from outside or from these corrupt people cannot decide the future of this nation using money power. They have spent crores of rupees to buy people. But this money will go waste.

