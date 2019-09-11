Take the pledge to vote

Preschooler in Sweden Triggers Panic as he Brings Grenade to Show his Friends in Class

The child arrived with the grenade in his hand at the school in the southern town of Kristianstad on Tuesday. A teacher who saw the grenade contacted police.

AFP

Updated:September 11, 2019, 3:42 PM IST
Preschooler in Sweden Triggers Panic as he Brings Grenade to Show his Friends in Class
Representative image.
Stockholm: A young child sparked panic at his Swedish pre-school when he brought in a grenade he found on a military firing range to show his friends, local officials said Wednesday.

The child arrived with the grenade in his hand at the school in the southern town of Kristianstad on Tuesday. A teacher who saw the grenade contacted police.

Police officers were able to determine it was a "dangerous" grenade the boy had picked up this summer at the Rinkaby firing range, located outside Kristianstad.

They blocked off the area and the national bomb squad neutralised the ammunition at the scene several hours later.

"We don't know how bad the damages would have been" if it had exploded, a police spokesman told AFP.

