Assembly
Elections
2020
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 »
1-MIN READ

President Donald Trump Picks Physician Dr Aldona Wos for Next Ambassador to Canada

File photo of Dr Aldona Wos (Twitter)

File photo of Dr Aldona Wos (Twitter)

Dr. Aldona Wos was previously served as ambassador to Estonia under former President George W. Bush and as secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: February 12, 2020, 3:23 PM IST
Share this:

Washington: President Donald Trump has tapped a retired North Carolina physician to be the next US ambassador to Canada.

Dr. Aldona Wos was nominated Tuesday to fill the role vacated by Kelly Craft, who is now the country's ambassador to the United Nations, news outlets reported.

Wos must be confirmed by the Senate.

In 2017, Wos was appointed by Trump to the President's Commission on White House Fellowships. She has also served as ambassador to Estonia under former President George W. Bush and as secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

During her time as North Carolina DHHS secretary, Wos faced challenges with the federal government over food stamps and questions about hiring practices, including an executive from her husband's firm, The News & Observer reported.

Wos is married to Louis DeJoy, a major GOP fundraiser and donor. Wos gave more than $760,000 to Republican candidates and causes during the 2018 election cycle, The News & Observer reported citing the Center for Responsive Politics.

Share this:

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story