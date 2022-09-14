President Droupadi Murmu to Attend State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Check Who Else is Attending Here

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II which will be held on September 19. President Murmu will be on a three-day visit to London starting September 17. She will offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India, the external affairs ministry said in a release.

In its release, the external affairs ministry also mentioned that external affairs minister S Jaishankar visited the British High Commission in New Delhi on September 12 to convey India’s condolences. India also observed a day of national mourning on September 11. The queen passed away on September 8.

“In the 70 years of reign of HM Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth,” the release further added.

The queen’s body will now lay in the Westminster Hall until September 19 for the lying in state ceremony. Her coffin, led by her son and England’s next king, King Charles III, has already arrived in London and people in large numbers, according to several UK media outlets, have started queuing outside to pay their final respects.

Who Else Will Attend the State Funeral?

Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Dutch King Willem-Alexander and his wife, Queen Maxima have confirmed they will attend. Along with these two royal families, several other royal families from Europe are expected to attend.

The royal families of Norway, Sweden, and Denmark have accepted the invitations. King Felipe and Queen Letizia are also expected to attend.

US president Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will attend. There are speculations that private invitations could be extended to former US president Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as well as to other former presidents.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau will attend the state funeral.

Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe have accepted invitations to attend the state funeral.

The president of South Korea Yoon Suk-Yeol and Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro have confirmed that they will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

French president Emmanuel Macron

(with inputs from Shalinder Wangu and agencies)

