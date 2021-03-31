US President Joe Biden's Family Dog Major Involved in Second Biting Incident: Report

US President Joe Biden’s dog, Major, has been involved in another biting incident at the White House, his second in less than a month, according to a media report. Major, one of President Biden’s two German shepherds, attacked on Monday just days after returning from training in Delaware. The incident involved a National Park Service employee on the South Lawn on Monday afternoon, according to CNN.
“He’s a sweet dog," President Biden has said after the first incident.First lady Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa told CNN that Major is “still adjusting to his new surroundings." On March 8, Major caused an injury to a Secret Service employee at the White House, doing enough damage that the person needed treatment from the White House medical team.
At the time, White House press secretary Jen Psaki referred to the injury as “minor," and chalked up Major’s behaviour to “getting acclimated and accustomed to their surroundings and new people." Psaki said Major was “surprised by an unfamiliar person." Major, and the Bidens’ older German shepherd, Champ, were almost immediately sent to the Biden home in Wilmington, Delaware, following the incident, the report said. Champ, the president and first lady’s other German shepherd, is older and so far has not generated any biting-related headlines.