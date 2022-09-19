President Murmu Meets King Charles III, Signs Condolence Book ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s State Funeral

President Droupadi Murmu met King Charles III at a reception held at Buckingham Palace on Sunday ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. President Murmu earlier signed the condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II when she visited the Lancaster House near Buckingham Palace in London.

“President Droupadi Murmu signed the Condolence Book in the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Lancaster House, London,” the Rashtrapati Bhawan said in a tweet. She also attended the queen’s lying in state ceremony at the Westminster Hall in London.

“President Droupadi Murmu visited Westminster Hall London where the body of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state. The President offered tributes to the departed soul on her own behalf and on behalf of the people of India,” Rashtrapati Bhawan said in a tweet.

President Murmu is on an official visit to the United Kingdom where she will also attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. She will extend condolences on behalf of the Government of India. She arrived in the UK on Saturday and landed at the Gatwick Airport in London. She will join several other world leaders at Westminster Abbey on the day of the funeral.

Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra accompanied President Murmu along with several other officials. She landed at London’s Gatwick Airport on Saturday evening and left for her hotel where she will stay during her visit to London. The Indian High Commissioner to the UK received President Murmu on her arrival at the airport.

On Monday afternoon, ahead of the state funeral service at West Gate of Westminster Abbey, President Murmu will attend the reception hosted by James Cleverly, UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, aged 96, and will be laid to rest with full state honours at Westminster Abbey on September 19. She was the former head of state of the UK and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations.

India observed one-day state mourning on September 11 as a mark of respect to UK’s Queen Elizabeth II.

