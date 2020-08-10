President of Belarus, after protests, says we won't let our country be torn apart: Belta

MOSCOW President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that authorities would not let Belarus be ripped apart by instability after huge protests erupted following a presidential election on Sunday, the Belta news agency reported.

Opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanouskaya has rejected the official results handing President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide victory, saying the poll was rigged and that protests which turned bloody on Sunday would continue. [nL8N2FC0SQ]

“The response will be appropriate. We won’t allow the country to be torn apart,” Lukashenko was quoted by Belta as saying.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor