Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

President of MIT Admits He Approved Financial Support from Disgraced US Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein

Rafael Reif said lawyers investigating MIT's links to Epstein, who hung himself in prison last month, had told him that he had signed a letter of thanks to Epstein following a gift to faculty member Seth Lloyd.

AFP

Updated:September 13, 2019, 7:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
President of MIT Admits He Approved Financial Support from Disgraced US Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein
File photo of Jeffrey Epstein. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

New York: The president of the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) admitted on Thursday he had approved financial support from Jeffrey Epstein after the disgraced financier was convicted of child sex offenses.

Rafael Reif said lawyers investigating MIT's links to Epstein, who hung himself in prison last month, had told him that he had signed a letter of thanks to Epstein following a gift to faculty member Seth Lloyd.

"I apparently signed this letter on August 16, 2012, about six weeks into my presidency. Although I do not recall it, it does bear my signature," he said in a statement published on the university's website.

The donation came four years after the well-connected Epstein, who committed suicide as he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges, was convicted in Florida on one count of paying young girls for sexual massages at his Palm Beach mansion.

Reif's admission comes after Joi Ito resigned as director of MIT's famous Media Lab on Saturday after 'The New Yorker' magazine revealed he had downplayed and concealed funds from Epstein.

Reif said in his letter to staff that several members of MIT's administration were aware of gifts given by Epstein between 2013 and 2017, and that they asked Ito to ensure that they were kept anonymous so Epstein could not use them to rebuild his reputation

"I am aware that we could, and should have, asked more questions about Jeffrey Epstein. We did not take time to understand the gravity of Epstein’s offenses or the harm to his young victims," said Reif.

Epstein was arrested in New York in July on multiple charges of trafficking underage girls for sex. He killed himself on August 10. Dozens of victims have described him as a sexual predator who used young women as his sex slaves. Prosecutors have pledged to charge any co-conspirators.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram