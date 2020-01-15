President Putin Proposes Tax Chief Mishustin for Russian Prime Minister: Agencies
File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The proposal to appoint 53-year-old Mishustin, a relatively obscure figure who has headed the service since 2010, came after the surprise resignation of Dmitry Medvedev following Putin's proposal of a package of constitutional reforms.
Moscow: President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed the head of Russia's tax service Mikhail Mishustin for the post of prime minister, news agencies reported.
Mishustin will face a vote of approval in the Russian parliament within one week.
Russian news agencies said Putin thanked Medvedev for his service but noted that the prime minister's Cabinet failed to fulfill all the objectives set for it. Russian media said Putin plans to name Medvedev as deputy of the presidential Security Council.
Medvedev said the proposals would make significant changes to the country's balance of power and so "the government in its current form has resigned".