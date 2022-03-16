CHANGE LANGUAGE
President Putin Says Russia's Ukraine Operation is A 'Success'

File photo of Russian president Vladimir Putin (Image: Reuters)

Putin said at a televised government meeting, adding Russia had no choice but to send in troops

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that his military campaign in Ukraine was a success and that he would not allow the country to become a “springboard" used to threaten Russia.

“The operation is developing successfully and in strict accordance with plans," Putin said at a televised government meeting, adding Russia had no choice but to send in troops. “We will not allow Ukraine to serve as a springboard for aggressive actions against Russia."

first published:March 16, 2022, 20:04 IST