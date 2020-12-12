News18» News»World»President Trump Says Supreme Court 'Really Let us Down' by Rejecting Lawsuit Aimed at Overturning Biden Victory
1-MIN READ
Next Story
President Trump Says Supreme Court 'Really Let us Down' by Rejecting Lawsuit Aimed at Overturning Biden Victory
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, after stepping off Marine One. Trump is returning from Camp David. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Trump says Supreme Court 'really let us down' by rejecting lawsuit aimed at overturning Biden victory.
- Associated Press Washington
- Last Updated: December 12, 2020, 11:31 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
President Trump says Supreme Court ’really let us down’ by rejecting a lawsuit aimed at overturning Biden victory.