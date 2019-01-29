English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
President Trump to give State of Union Address on February 5
The annual speech is given by the president to outline the administration's priorities for the coming year
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have agreed Trump will give the annual State of the Union address on Feb. 5, following her postponement of the event from Jan. 29 because of the partial government shutdown, a spokesman for Pelosi said on Monday.
In a letter to Trump posted by spokesman Drew Hammill on Twitter, Pelosi invited Trump to give the speech in the U.S. House of Representatives. Democrat Pelosi had spoken with the Republican president and they had agreed on the date for the nationally televised address, the spokesman said.
The annual speech is given by the president to outline the administration's priorities for the coming year. The partial government shutdown ended on Friday after 35 days, paving the way for the speech to go ahead.
The White House had considered alternative venues than the House. It blocked a congressional delegation's trip to Afghanistan led by Pelosi. The Democrat held firm to her postponement and Trump said he would wait until the government had reopened.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In a letter to Trump posted by spokesman Drew Hammill on Twitter, Pelosi invited Trump to give the speech in the U.S. House of Representatives. Democrat Pelosi had spoken with the Republican president and they had agreed on the date for the nationally televised address, the spokesman said.
The annual speech is given by the president to outline the administration's priorities for the coming year. The partial government shutdown ended on Friday after 35 days, paving the way for the speech to go ahead.
The White House had considered alternative venues than the House. It blocked a congressional delegation's trip to Afghanistan led by Pelosi. The Democrat held firm to her postponement and Trump said he would wait until the government had reopened.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Monday 28 January , 2019 SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vidhu Vinod Chopra Avoids Direct Answer on #MeToo Allegations Against Rajkumar Hirani
- The Curious Case of Tata Motors: The Company That Is Getting Younger
- Kaushik: If You Fancy a Walk, Go to the Beach
- Kerala Dad Has the Best Gift For His Mohanlal Movie Fan Kids: A Fully Functional Mini Auto
- Land Rover Discovery Test Drive Review – SUV Galore
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results