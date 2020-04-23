WORLD

1-MIN READ

President Xi Plans to Boost Investments, Employment as Chinese Economy Reels under Covid-19 Pandemic

Chinese President Xi Jinping wearing a protective facemask as a health official checks his temperature at the Anhuali Community in Beijing. (XINHUA / AFP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping wearing a protective facemask as a health official checks his temperature at the Anhuali Community in Beijing. (XINHUA / AFP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said his government will step up investment in various sectors as the world's second-largest economy reels from the coronavirus.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 3:50 PM IST
Beijing: China will step up investment in various sectors including 5G, artificial intelligence, transport and energy and boost employment, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, as the world's second-largest economy reels from the coronavirus epidemic.

The official Xinhua news agency reported that Xi, speaking during a visit to northwestern Shaanxi province, said the long-term trend of improvement in the Chinese economy has not changed but said Beijing will take steps to boost the real economy, especially the manufacturing sector.

Xi said Beijing will focus on the employment of college graduates, migrant workers and retired veterans and boost employment and entrepreneurship via multiple channels.

