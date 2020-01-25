President Xi Says China Can 'Win The Battle' against Coronavirus Epidemic

Beijing: China can "win the battle" against the virus epidemic that has infected over 1,200 people across the country, President Xi Jinping said Saturday, in his second public comments on the crisis.
"As long as we have steadfast confidence, work together, scientific prevention and cures, and precise policies, we will definitely be able to win the battle," President Xi told a meeting of the elite Politburo Standing Committee, according to official news agency Xinhua.
Xi also warned China was facing a "grave situation" given the "accelerating spread" of a new SARS-like virus that has infected nearly 1,300 people across the country, the state media reported.
"Faced with the grave situation of an accelerating spread of the new coronavirus... it is necessary to strengthen the centralised and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee," Xi said, according to Xinhua.
The deadly viral outbreak in China has so far killed 41 people, while the number of infected cases has soared to nearly 1,300, the authorities said on Saturday. The 15 new deaths all took place in Wuhan, the city of 11 million where the deadly respiratory contagion first emerged, the Hubei Health Commission said.