1-MIN READ

Presidential Nominee Joe Biden Says Will Not Hold Campaign Rallies Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers

Biden's stand is in stark contrast with President Donald Trump who has already held large campaign gatherings.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: June 30, 2020, 11:40 PM IST
US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Tuesday he will not hold campaign rallies during the coronavirus pandemic, drawing a stark contrast with President Donald Trump who has already held large campaign gatherings.

"This is the most unusual campaign I think in modern history," the former vice president said during a rare question-and-answer session with reporters in Delaware to discuss the pandemic and ways to mitigate the spread.

"I'm going to follow the doc's orders -- not just for me but for the country -- and that means that I am not going to be holding rallies," said Biden, who added that he has not yet been tested for COVID-19.

