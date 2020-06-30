Presidential Nominee Joe Biden Says Will Not Hold Campaign Rallies Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Tuesday he will not hold campaign rallies during the coronavirus pandemic, drawing a stark contrast with President Donald Trump who has already held large campaign gatherings.

"This is the most unusual campaign I think in modern history," the former vice president said during a rare question-and-answer session with reporters in Delaware to discuss the pandemic and ways to mitigate the spread.

"I'm going to follow the doc's orders -- not just for me but for the country -- and that means that I am not going to be holding rallies," said Biden, who added that he has not yet been tested for COVID-19.