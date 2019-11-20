English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prince Andrew to Step Down from Public Duties Amid Furore Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
He said he was willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations if required.
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Andrew arrives by horse and carriage on ladies day at Royal Ascot, June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
London: Britain's Prince Andrew said on Wednesday he has asked to step down from public duties for the forseeable future after being engulfed in a growing scandal involving Jeffrey Epstein.
"Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required," Andrew said in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.
