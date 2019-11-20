Prince Andrew to Step Down from Public Duties Amid Furore Over Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

London: Britain's Prince Andrew said on Wednesday he has asked to step down from public duties for the forseeable future after being engulfed in a growing scandal involving Jeffrey Epstein.

"Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required," Andrew said in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.