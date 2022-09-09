Prince Charles is Now King Charles After Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Dies

The royal heir, 73-year-old Charles, immediately succeeded British Queen Elizabeth II after her death at Balmoral castle on Thursday, as per centuries-old protocol. King Charles will be the inheritor of an uncertain chapter in the royal family’s legacy as it navigates modern-day trials and travails.

His 96-year-old mother Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-serving monarch for a record-breaking 70 years, also ascended the throne at an uncertain time in 1952 when the mighty British Empire was but withering away. Media reports often speculated whether Charles will ascend the throne as he has been known to be “reluctant” on the matter. But, for now, he is the natural successor and will likely assume the title of King Charles III.

At the age of 73, he is the oldest heir apparent and longest-waiting in line to become monarch unlike his mother who became queen at the age of 25. While he has been prepared his entire life to become king, he will be the oldest to take the throne.

With Elizabeth’s death and King Charles’ accession, 40-year-old Prince William becomes heir apparent and next in line.

As Charles takes up the mantle of the British monarchy, fast fading into the background, there are questions about whether he will be able to live up to his mother’s legacy.

Dogged by scandal at an early age due to his tumultuous marriage to Princess Diana on account of their incompatibility and his extramarital affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, the image of Charles in the public eye has been rather hit-and-miss. This was often juxtaposed with Diana’s popularity and international repute, which put him in the shadows. Even after their separation in 1992, the British public continued to love and admire their Princess, and her death in 1997 made the royal family a spectacle.

Father to princes William and Harry and grandfather to their brood, Charles finally started coming out of the shadows after the public acknowledgement of his relationship with longtime-lover Camilla, whom he married in April 2005. The Duchess of Cornwall will take the title of “Queen Consort”, as allowed by her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II this year.

