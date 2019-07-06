Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Prince Harry and Meghan Hold Private Christening for Baby Archie

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, born on May 6, is to be baptised in front of close family and friends in a private chapel at the Castle in keeping with the royal couple's decision to not hold a public ceremony.

PTI

Updated:July 6, 2019, 6:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Prince Harry and Meghan Hold Private Christening for Baby Archie
File photo of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Britain's Prince Harry. (Image: AP)
Loading...

London: Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, held a private ceremony in Windsor Castle on Saturday for the christening of their two-month-old son.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, born on May 6, is to be baptised in front of close family and friends in a private chapel at the Castle in keeping with the royal couple's decision to not hold a public ceremony.

In a break from royal tradition, they have also chosen not to disclose the names of Archie's godparents.

In line with their preference for privacy, no press photographers will have access to the event and fashion photographer Chris Allerton, who took the couple's wedding photos, will capture the christening ceremony.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, and Harry's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, are among some of the guests. Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton will also join in as the baby's uncle and aunt.

Queen Elizabeth II is not attending her great grandson's christening due to a prior engagement and will be spending time at her Sandringham estate with husband Prince Philip.

In keeping with some royal traditions, Archie seventh in line to the British throne will wear a handmade replica of the royal christening robe which was made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter.

The robe, which has been worn by royal infants on the occasion of their christening for the last 11 years, was made by Angela Kelly, dressmaker to the British monarch.

An ornate Lily Font, commissioned by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert for the baptism of their first child Victoria, Princess Royal, in 1841, will also be used as will water from the River Jordan.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram